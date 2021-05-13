Woman killed as shots fired into Hickory home with seven people inside

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory Police are trying to find out who fired shots into a home Wednesday night on 17th Street that left a 27-year-old woman dead.
Authorities say India Rice was struck once and died at the scene.
Five adults and two children were in the house at the time. No one else was hurt. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. and investigators believe the shots were fired from a vehicle.
Neighbors say they have heard shots in the same area several times in recent months. The house is riddled with more than a dozen bullet holes, some of which came from those previous incidents, said the cousin of the victim.
One woman who lives nearby says she only counted eight shots last night.
Investigators have talked with people who were in the home and live in the area but don’t have a suspect description to release at this time.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them.
