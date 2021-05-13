Traffic stop uncovers more than 8.5 pounds of drugs

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A late night traffic stop in Lancaster, S.C. led to more than 8.5 pounds of drugs being seized.
The stop took place April 15. Lancaster officers found more than 30 grams of marijuana and 104 cannabis glass cartridges from one vehicle.
After speaking with the driver of a white Honda Accord, the officer observed a clear plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana on the driver’s right leg. The Honda driver, Timothy Tyler Leaird, 18, admitted to the officer that there was marijuana inside of the bag before surrendering it. Another clear plastic bag was then spotted under a soda can inside of a cup holder in the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed a third clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana that was found under a spare tire in the trunk.
A large bag was found in the back floorboard containing numerous sealed cardboard boxes labeled “P.U.S.H.” with a symbol that resembled a marijuana leaf. After research, it was determined that each of the 104 cartridges recovered contained 86.63 percent THC, 0.43 percent CBD, and 91 percent total cannabinoids.
The combined weight of the three plastic bags containing marijuana was 31.27 grams. The total weight of all narcotics seized was 8.68 lbs. Two Tennessee driver’s licenses were also recovered with Leaird’s photo and full name printed on them.
Leaird was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fraudulent use of license.
