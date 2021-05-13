Stimulus money anonymously donated to Rowan Helping Ministries...for the third time

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third time the same anonymous donor has gifted his stimulus money in honor of the memory of Ralph Ketner, co-founder of Food Lion. The money was designated to be used to purchase fruit from Food Lion Store #1 on Mahaley Avenue to add to the weekend food bags for Rowan Helping Ministries’ Food for Thought program.
The donor’s wife contributed an additional amount to this gift.
The donor worked at the same store while attending Catawba College and he credits Ketner for providing him a job so that he could get his education.
Linda Ketner and Robert Ketner, the daughter and son of Ketner appreciated this kind and thoughtful gesture and matched his gift.
Volunteers with Rowan Helping Ministries bagged more than 1700 bags of food which were distributed to students during spring break. Two Food for Thought bags per child were allocated in the program, as well as an additional fresh fruit bag containing apples, oranges, and bananas.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.