Road closure coming to Kannapolis beginning Monday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A section of S. Little Texas Road in Kannapolis will close Monday, May 17 about half a mile north of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard (N.C. 3) so contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation can safely make repairs to a bridge end bent crossing a creek just north of Sandy Court.
The closure will be in place through May 28, weather permitting. A detour will be in place for drivers along N. Little Texas Road, Chipola Road, U.S. 29 and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, returning to S. Little Texas Road.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.