REMINDER: NC Medicaid Managed Care open enrollment ends Friday

Beneficiaries who enroll with a health plan before May 14 will have the opportunity to select a PCP from a list of contracted providers. If they do not choose a health plan before May 14, they are automatically enrolled in one to ensure continuous coverage of Medicaid health services. In the first 90 days after their coverage effective date, beneficiaries can change health plans for any reason by contacting the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker. After that, unless there is a special reason, beneficiaries must wait until their next Medicaid recertification date to change health plans.