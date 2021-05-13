REMINDER: NC Medicaid Managed Care open enrollment ends Friday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Department of Human Services is reminding beneficiaries that this week is the last for open enrollment in NC Medicaid Managed Care.
As of May 2, 8.95% of Medicaid beneficiaries required to participate in Cabarrus County have enrolled and selected their preferred health plan. “Please do not miss out on the opportunity to make important decisions about healthcare for you and your family,” said Diana Martin, program manager for Cabarrus County DHS Economic Services.
Through Friday, May 14, beneficiaries can choose a primary care provider (PCP) and a health plan for their families’ care in preparation for the launch of NC Medicaid Managed Care on July 1.
“We are in the last week of open enrollment, which is a key milestone as the state moves to Medicaid Managed Care beginning July 1,” said Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard. “Beneficiaries know the health needs of their families, and we encourage them to act now to make the health care choices that will be best for them.”
Beneficiaries can enroll by May 14 at ncmedicaidplans.gov, by calling the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker Call Center at 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588) or through the free NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Most people who receive Medicaid can choose a health plan as part of the state’s transition to managed care. Some people will not need to choose a health plan because of the type of health services they need.
The NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker can help answer any questions beneficiaries may have regarding enrollment, and the broker website offers a wide variety of tools and information to assist beneficiaries in choosing a primary care provider (PCP) and a health plan for their families’ care. Tools include frequently asked questions, a chat function, the Medicaid and NC Health Choice Provider and Health Plan Lookup Tool with four categories of search capabilities, advanced search based on specialty and the ability to view all providers within an organization/location and by practice name.
Beneficiaries who enroll with a health plan before May 14 will have the opportunity to select a PCP from a list of contracted providers. If they do not choose a health plan before May 14, they are automatically enrolled in one to ensure continuous coverage of Medicaid health services. In the first 90 days after their coverage effective date, beneficiaries can change health plans for any reason by contacting the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker. After that, unless there is a special reason, beneficiaries must wait until their next Medicaid recertification date to change health plans.
For more information, beneficiaries can reference the enrollment packets that were mailed to them, visit ncmedicaidplans.gov or call the NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker Call Center at 833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588).
