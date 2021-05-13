Pop Warner reviews viral video of hard hit in Union Co. youth football league practice

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Pop Warner is now looking into a Union County youth football league after a video went viral showing two young players making head-to-head contact in a drill last fall.
WBTV reported on the video showing the hit on Wednesday: Video of hard hit in N.C. youth football league gains national attention
According to an attorney for the Wesley Chapel Weddington Athletic Association, the incident happened during September of 2020. WCWAA’s attorney says it occurred under the watch of a first-year coach for the organization and the coach has since been removed from the position.
Spokesperson for Pop Warner, the world’s largest youth football, cheer, and dance program, Brian Heffron responded to the video in an email exchange with WBTV.
“As we said, we were extremely disturbed by the incident since it runs counter to everything we believe when it comes to teaching young people the right way to play the game,” Heffron said.
Heffron explained that WCWAA operated independently when this incident happened, but the organization is now operating under Pop Warner.
“The national office of Pop Warner did not know about the incident until it surfaced online so we had not initiated any review until yesterday. We’re continuing that review,” Heffron said. “Once we complete our review we will provide an update.”
Others are sharing their thoughts online, including former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis. Davis says his children and family members played for the Weddington Titans.
“So I keep seeing this video circulating around about the Weddington Titans program. This video is not at all an indication of what is being taught! My 2 boys, nephews, and godson have played with them for 6yrs and not once did we have any issues close to this,” The former Panther tweeted in a thread Wednesday afternoon. “What you guys see here is a coach who wanted HIS SON to go against the best player on the team, which as we all can see, was a bad idea. A bad idea for his kid and the Titans program. I can speak first hand for the work that these volunteer coaches have done with out kids. Please don’t let one bad decision completely discredit the hard work and dedication that the @titansweddington program has made to kids.”
According to Statista, participation in tackle football in the U.S. from age six and older has dropped by more than 3 million people from 2006 to 2018.
Football enthusiast know that viral videos of hard hits does not help improve recruitment.
“That clip, if you were just going down your Twitter feed you’re thinking ‘oh wow, another big blow’. And it could scare parents from getting involved in the sport,” Linebacker University owner Matt Monroe said.
Matt Monroe is the owner of Linebacker University in Mooresville, NC. Linebacker University is a training camp for linebackers. Monroe says about 200 linebackers across the country come to Mooresville each year for a three-day training camp that includes 12 hours of field training and five hours of film training.
He says he is not denying the fact that the sport can be dangerous.
“The clip is very disturbing and I’m not for it at all,” Monroe said. “I hold my breath every now and then. You know the game is collisions. And it can’t help to be but so is soccer, so is basketball, and a lot of other sports out there without the padding.”
According to headcasecompany.com, football accounts for the most concussions in high school sports. However, it is closely followed by boys’ ice hockey, girls’ soccer, and boys’ lacrosse.
Monroe wants parents to know that the video that went viral is not reflective of the majority of programs that preach and teach safety first.
“The linebacker is a violent position, but it’s a controlled violence that players can learn Monroe said. “It’s a requirement to train certain ways to keep the head out of the game. So, there are nationwide programs out there implemented in high schools, youth football, middle school that are making the game safer today.”
