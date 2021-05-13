Pop Warner reviews viral video of hard hit in Union Co. youth football league practice

“So I keep seeing this video circulating around about the Weddington Titans program. This video is not at all an indication of what is being taught! My 2 boys, nephews, and godson have played with them for 6yrs and not once did we have any issues close to this,” The former Panther tweeted in a thread Wednesday afternoon. “What you guys see here is a coach who wanted HIS SON to go against the best player on the team, which as we all can see, was a bad idea. A bad idea for his kid and the Titans program. I can speak first hand for the work that these volunteer coaches have done with out kids. Please don’t let one bad decision completely discredit the hard work and dedication that the @titansweddington program has made to kids.”