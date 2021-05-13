Police investigating homicide near Villa Heights neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night.
A call for shots fired first came in around 9:30 p.m. off the 1800 block of Allen Road, around the Villa Heights neighborhood of east Charlotte.
According to Medic, one person was pronounced dead on scene. CMPD later confirmed the shooting as a homicide.
Police have not yet announced any arrests or other details surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story.
