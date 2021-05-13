Pleasant temperatures, with a few rain showers possible at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly temperatures and partly cloudy skies develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s for Friday morning.
Here’s a quick look at the weather ahead:
- 40s for Friday morning; you may need a jacket early
- Few showers Friday, mainly confined to the mountains
- Around 70° Friday, with mid-70s for the weekend
Friday will start off with plenty of sunshine, with partly cloudy skies and a few rain showers possible for the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be across the N.C. mountains and foothills. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be around 72 degrees.
Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons continue for the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. A stray rain shower is possible, yet most folks should stay dry for the weekend.
The warming trend continues into next week, with high temperatures around 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible.
High temperatures look to warm into the lower 80s Wednesday through Friday of next week, with a few rain showers possible.
Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
