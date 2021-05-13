N.C. school district switches to remote learning for a day due to gas shortage

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina school district had to switch to remote learning for a day due to the gas shortage.
Wake County Schools said, due to the impact of the gas shortage on staffing availability and student transportation, Friday, May 14 would be a remote learning day for all students.
Principals and teachers will determine what type of instruction will be offered and will communicate assignments to students.
The move shows just how wide-scale this gas shortage has impacted the state of North Carolina. The shortage comes as people rushed to stations in a wave of panic buying in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
Seventy-one percent of gas stations in North Carolina were without gas as of Thursday morning, GasBuddy reported.
This comes days after the Ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline. The national average price per gallon reached above $3 for the first time since 2016. Across the border in South Carolina, GasBuddy reports that 54 percent of stations are without gasoline.
“About 7-17 days of headaches if you need fuel in GA, NC, SC or VA,” Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy tweeted. “The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel.”
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency allowing for fuel transportation waivers in the wake of the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.
In response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina and temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state.
The nation’s largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.
The disruption of Colonial Pipeline caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.
Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”
But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.
In the meantime, drivers have been finding gas stations with little or no gas in some Southeast states.
