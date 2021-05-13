Missing Lincoln Co. woman last seen heading to appointment

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Laura Kathryn Smith, 36, was last seen Wednesday leaving a home on West Highview Lane in Lincolnton to head to an appointment. She said she would be back shortly, but never returned.
Deputies say Smith may be with George Christian Settlemyre, of Catawba County.
She is described as a white female, 5′3″ tall and 105 lbs. She has brownish/blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Smith or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
