Man killed in shooting outside west Charlotte computer gaming business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was killed in a shooting at a business in west Charlotte early Thursday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Shark Tank Bonus Spin on Freedom Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, shot in the parking lot.
The man was rushed to the hospital but later died. His identity remains unknown.
Meanwhile, CMPD investigators confirmed an uptick in altercations at what police on scene called “computer gaming” businesses. Major Brian Foley with the CMPD says the department is now taking notice and keeping track of calls they receive at these particular establishments.
“This is at least the second incident where we’ve had a homicide at one of these establishments in the last three months,” Foley said, calling the situation concerning. “These businesses stay open late hours and that is a dangerous place for people to be.”
If you know any information that could aid investigators, reach out to Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.