Man charged with stabbing his brother in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A family argument ended in bloodshed when one man stabbed his brother, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Clinton Tucker, 47, was charged on Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond was set at $7500.
Details in the report say that Jason Tucker stabbed his brother in the left arm with a knife. The two were in an outbuilding on the family property off Castor Road.
The victim, now identified as Clint Tucker, walked to the home of his uncle to tell him he had been stabbed. The uncle called 911 and used a belt to make a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Clint Tucker was transported to Presbyterian Hospital.
Deputies found a knife, a bush axe, and a box cutter on the ground near the outbuilding. They located Jason Tucker sometime later walking on Jackson Road.
