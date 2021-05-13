Knights Battle Back, Beat the Tides 3-2 on Thursday

Press released provided by the Charlotte Knights
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) – An RBI single by Gavin Sheets in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and propelled the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 3-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday night from Truist Field. The win was Charlotte’s second over their last three games.
A product of nearby Wake Forest University, Sheets has excelled so far this year during his first taste of Triple-A. The 25-year-old went 2-for-4 on the night to bump his season average up to .342. His big hit came in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Knights battled back down by one run, 2-1.
Shortstop Matt Reynolds led the eighth inning off with a walk and left fielder Blake Rutherford added a single to give the Knights runners on first and third with no outs. DH Jake Burger, who doubled earlier in the game, continued his hot hitting and roped a game-tying RBI single to make it a 2-2 ballgame. Enter Gavin Sheets.
With runners on the corners for Sheets in the bottom of the eighth and the game tied at 2-2, Sheets ripped a go-ahead RBI single to give the Knights a 3-2 lead and ultimately the win in Thursday’s game three matchup against the Tides.
RHP Ryan Burr (1-0, 2.25), who came on to pitch the eighth inning, earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he pitched a scoreless inning. LHP Nik Turley struck-out two batters in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.
The Knights will continue their six-game series against the Tides on Friday night at 7:04 p.m. with game four from Truist Field
