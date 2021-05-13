Family of fallen Concord Police officer Jason Shuping: “Stop the killing!”

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On a night when fallen Concord Police officer and Rowan County native Jason Shuping posthumously received the highest honor his department could bestow, his mother expressed appreciation and pleaded for a stop to the killing of police officers.
“Our family truly appreciated the support from the community and the many ways the Concord Police Department and local officials have honored Jason and his dedication as an officer,” Lynn Shuping said to WBTV on behalf of the Shuping family. “Obviously, we would forego any honors or awards just to have Jason back with us. As his mother, I beg our community to stop the killing!”
Shuping died after being shot while responding to a report of a crash and a stolen car on Bruton Smith Blvd. in Concord on December 16, 2020.
On Thursday night, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek presented the Medal of Valor award and Purple Heart award to Ms. Haylee Shuping on behalf of her husband, Officer Shuping. Additional awards were presented to members of the police department, city staff, and the public for their contributions in the moments, days, and weeks following Officer Shuping’s tragic line of duty death.
The Medal of Valor is the highest commendation bestowed upon a Concord Police Department coworker, and is awarded for exceptional bravery at the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury that goes beyond the call of duty. The Purple Heart is awarded for serious bodily injury or death while confronting a criminal element during the course of police interaction with the public.
“I would have much rather had Jason Shuping standing before me so that I could pin his Purple Heart and his Medal of Valor on his chest,” Chief Gacek said. “That’s what would have been the ideal situation and unfortunately we’ve lost Jason far too early at the very beginning stages of what would have been a very successful thirty year career serving this community.”
Officers Jason Shuping and Kaleb Robinson earned both the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart. Officers Kyle Baker and Paul Stackenwaldt earned the Medal of Valor. Officer Shuping was also awarded Coworker of the Month for December 2020, and Coworker of the Year for 2020. Furthermore, a number of citizens and city staff were a Distinguished Service Award for their contributions following Officer Shuping’s line of duty death. Select department coworkers also earned the department’s Excellence in Police Service award for their contributions.
