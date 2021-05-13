Cold rain out, sunshine and warmer temps in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Wednesday’s wet and cold weather – that included snow in the North Carolina mountains – we’ll dry out and warm up – a bit – today under mostly sunny skies.
Still, even with afternoon readings in the upper 60s, we’ll fall short of the average mid-May high by about 10°.
- Cold start, much better finish
- Temperatures on the upswing
- Low rain chance next several days
Mostly clear and chilly again tonight with most neighborhoods dipping back into the 40s overnight.
Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with just a small shower chance in the mountains and afternoon readings recovering to the lower 70s.
The weekend looks nice overall, with mid 70s and low rain chances both days.
Rain chances will remain low on Monday before a few showers enter the picture on Tuesday with highs holding near 80° both days.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
