Can you name the 'sculpture capitol' of North Carolina?

You might think it’s somewhere like Charlotte or Raleigh or Asheville, but you’d be wrong!
Can you name the ‘sculpture capitol’ of North Carolina?
Can you name the ‘sculpture capitol’ of North Carolina?(tcw-wbtv)
By Matt Chandler
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Can you name the sculpture capitol of North Carolina? The answer might surprise you.

You might think it’s somewhere like Charlotte or Raleigh or Asheville, but you’d be wrong!

While those cities have some fantastic artwork, it’s actually an area northwest of Charlotte where you’ll find some of the finest sculpture artwork in the state.

John Carter takes you to Caldwell County for this week’s edition of Carolina Camera.

