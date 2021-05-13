Cabarrus County Library seeks teen applicants for Inclusive Internship Initiative

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Through a national selection process, Cabarrus County Public Library was chosen to host this year’s Public Library Association (PLA) Inclusive Internship Initiative program.
Originally awarded in 2020, the program shifted to 2021 due to COVID-19. With funding and support from the PLA, the paid internship position provides career experience in a professional setting, creates networking opportunities with other interns across the country, builds budget management experience and provides other developmental activities.
“I cannot wait to partner with this intern,” said Senior Library Assistant Adrian Zeck, the internship mentor. “We get to connect and collaborate with this generation and learn from their perspective. They have the opportunity to discover that the library is so much more than a collection of books.”
To be eligible, a teen must be at least 16 years old and entering their junior or senior year of high school. High school graduates are also eligible, as long as they have not yet started college courses.
The chosen candidate will receive a salary of $10 per hour and work about 30 hours a week between June 1 and August 5, 2021. The intern will also attend a national kick-off event June 21-22 and a program wrap-up event on September 25-26, both to be hosted digitally.
Academic achievements are not a determining factor in the selection process. Ideally, a teen with experience feeling excluded or misrepresented will be chosen to add their perspective to library services.
Since 2017, the Inclusive Internship Initiative has partnered 117 libraries across 42 states with 152 high school students.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, May 24, 2021 and may be completed online at https://cabarrus.ent.sirsi.net or via paper application. Paper applications are available at any Cabarrus County library branch. One letter of recommendation from an adult (non-family member) must accompany all applications.
For more information, contact Cabarrus County Public Library at 704-920-2050 or email library@cabarruscounty.us.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.