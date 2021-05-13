Brighter, warmer weather returns and continues through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The First Alert weather team is tracking the return of high pressure to the WBTV viewing area - lowering rain chances and raising temperatures.
Here are the main things to know:
- Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s today
- A few widely scattered mountains possible Thursday evening
- Warmer temperatures carry over into the weekend
Expect a great deal of sunshine through the remainder of the daylight hours this Thursday. While temperatures will remain below average this afternoon, highs will be much warmer in comparison to yesterday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and perhaps even touching 70° before the day is over.
A few passing showers can’t be ruled out in the Mountains this evening, however, most neighborhoods south of I-40 should remain dry today.
Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 40s before hitting the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon.
The rain-free trend with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s continue through the weekend, albeit Sunday will feature more clouds than Saturday.
Rain chances will gradually increase as the workweek begins, but widespread wet weather isn’t like at least until midweek.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
