Wingate University holds discussion after learning namesake has ties to slavery

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - School leaders at Wingate University organized the campus-wide virtual meeting after it found out the school’s namesake has ties to slavery.
The university put together a group of faculty and staff to look at the history of Washington Manly Wingate.
Just last week, Wake Forest said it would remove Wingate’s name from a campus hall.
It was found that slaves were sold to fund the school while Washington Wingate was president.
Wingate University said Wednesday’s discussion was just the beginning.
“I hope that what happens is we grows stronger as an institution, and this isn’t something that breaks us but actually makes us a better place for all students, no matter where they come from or look like,” said Joseph Ellis, a Wingate professor.
No decision has been made on whether the school’s name will be changed.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.