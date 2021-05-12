S.C. Department of Education says students will still need masks at school

District Superintendents, This evening Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-23, attached, that has language pertaining to the use of face coverings in South Carolina public schools. Due to the lateness of the Order, the legal ambiguities, and the absence of a DHEC opt out form, the state face covering guidelines will remain in effect until such time as the agency has the opportunity to confer with legal counsel and provide further guidance. As noted in the Order, face covering requirements as they relate to students and staff on school buses have not changed as a result of President’s Executive Order No. 13998 (Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel) (Jan. 21, 2021); CDC Order Under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. § 264) and 42 C.F.R. §§ 70.2, 71.31(b), 71.32(b) (Requirement for Persons to Wear Masks While on Conveyances and at Transportation Hubs) (Jan. 29, 2021).

- State Department of Education