50,000 more meals in one year for Meals on Wheels Rowan

During the early months of the Pandemic, Meals on Wheels reduced deliveries to once a week. The change in schedule left some staff without work because their jobs related to meal deliveries. Board President Tom Robinson suggested that Meals on Wheels contact Rowan Helping Ministries to find out if we could assist them in any way. Executive Director Cindy Fink called Kyna Grubb, Executive Director of Rowan Helping Ministries, and found that some of their RHM clients could not get to their North Long Street location to pick up USDA Food Boxes. Meals on Wheels offered to collaborate with Rowan Helping Ministries by sending the Meals on Wheels courier to deliver USDA Food Boxes to their homebound clients.