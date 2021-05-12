Molly’s Kids: Meet Elijah Foster

Then, when Elijah was 4-years old, Allison said she noticed his back didn’t look quite right. Doctors told her he had scoliosis, but it was backwards. A CT scan eventually showed the odd direction was due to Astrocytoma—a type of cancer—inside Elijah’s spinal cord. An involved 6-hour surgery (this was back in 2011) removed 75% of the tumor. Said they couldn’t take any more out due to the risk of paralysis. Every year since Elijah has had an MRI to keep watch and make sure the tumor isn’t growing again.