Molly’s Kids: Meet Elijah Foster

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia 14-year-old Elijah Foster, is his mom’s “Superhero.”
“He’s my amazing son,” Allison Hinson says. “He’s tough, and always smiling and laughing despite the hand he has been dealt. We want the community to know him.”
This 8th grader at Gaston Christian School started out life with Hemophilia type A, on the moderate to severe side. Basically, his mom says, his blood doesn’t clot. His parents realized this at 9-months old. They were having Easter pictures taken and one of the live bunnies bit Elijah on the toe. The bleeding wouldn’t stop.
If he does get a bleed now, Allison says he has to get an IV injection once-to-twice daily until it’s resolved.
Then, when Elijah was 4-years old, Allison said she noticed his back didn’t look quite right. Doctors told her he had scoliosis, but it was backwards. A CT scan eventually showed the odd direction was due to Astrocytoma—a type of cancer—inside Elijah’s spinal cord. An involved 6-hour surgery (this was back in 2011) removed 75% of the tumor. Said they couldn’t take any more out due to the risk of paralysis. Every year since Elijah has had an MRI to keep watch and make sure the tumor isn’t growing again.
But unfortunately, that tumor had already done enough damage to curve Elijah’s spine significantly. In June 2019, he had a spinal fusion to correct the curve.
“All was going well until last year when I noticed a knot near the top of his spine,” Allison said. “I took him to his orthopedic doctor and after X-rays and evaluations, we found out the hardware from his spinal fusion was coming undone. This past July he had another spinal fusion to remove some of the hardware in there, and add more to go up to his neck.”
It’s a lot. For any person. Let alone a kid.
“He’s always smiling and laughing and has a great perspective on being strong, even when you don’t think it’s possible,” Allison said. “I want everyone else to know he’s amazing as well and show the world that no matter what you’ve been through, there is always a reason to be positive.”
Allison says Elijah currently has lots of back and neck pain. She takes him to physical therapy twice a week, but due to his Hemophilia, he’s limited on what medication he can take. All ibuprofen, aspirin, etc., can make him bleed more.
“But he’s hanging in,” she said. “He always does. I am so blessed to be his mom.”
