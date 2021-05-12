Local providers preparing to give COVID-19 vaccine to children between 12 and 15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone between the age of 12 and 15 can now get a Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.
An advisory committee to the CDC voted to recommend Wednesday and the CDC director then signed off on it.
Novant Health administered shots to more than 20 kids at their east Charlotte vaccine site after getting news from the CDC.
On Monday, when the FDA authorized the shot for kids between 12 and 15, the demand became obvious.
Tracey Hummell with StarMed in Charotte said they already started getting requests from parents.
“Our phones started ringing, we had parents showing up at our vaccine sites, and wanting to get in and get the vaccine, they’ve been trying to register and make appointments,” Hummell said. “So we feel pretty certain that we’ll see an influx and really a lot of people have been waiting for this.”
Many vaccine sites across Charlotte have already accepting walk ins and offering extended hours, which now makes it easy for kids to come in after school.
“It’s been a rough year for everyone and to be able to have this available to the kids now, it’s a really good thing,” parent Frances Bullock told WBTV.
10-year-old Rylan Bullock and his mother were at StarMed Wednesday morning for an appointment for the pediatric vaccine trial he is in.
Rylan hopes to get the shot through the trial.
“I will feel free,” Rylan said. “I will just feel so free.”
He’s excited to see the vaccine become available to more kids.
“I think it’s amazing and that many people are gonna get the vaccine and we’re gonna go outside more and this is all gonna get fixed soon,” Rylan said.
For the parents with questions, vaccine providers are ready to answer them.
“We’ve learned a lot from all of the adults,” Hummell said. “I think the vaccine is safe. They’ve done all the testing they need to do. So I think parents should feel confident that it’s the right decision.”
On Thursday many vaccine providers, including Novant Health, will be opening the doors to walk ins for anyone 12 and up.
Walk-ins through Novant Health begin at 3 pm at their vaccination sites.
Those locations in our area are:
- Novant Health Medical Group - East Mecklenburg (6070 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212) is open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group - Freedom Drive (3149 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208) is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group - Huntersville (17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078) is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Novant Health Medical Group – Salisbury (J.F. Hurley YMCA 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. W Salisbury, NC 28147) is open from Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
