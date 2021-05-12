Lancaster teens reported missing after skipping school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teens who believed to have skipped school in Lancaster Tuesday have been reported missing.
Lancaster Police says it is looking for 15-year-olds Liberty Grace Emerson and Dillon Thomas Williams.
Police say both teens are students at Lancaster High School.
Emerson is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Williams is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Lancaster Police at 803-283-3313.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.