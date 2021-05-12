Lancaster City Council votes to fire police chief Scott Grant

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster City Council voted to fire police chief Scott Grant Tuesday night, effective immediately. The reasoning remains unclear.
City council members discussed firing Grant nearly two weeks after he was placed on administrative leave. The council voted four to two to terminate Grant.
Lancaster council members were in executive session for almost three hours Tuesday, making it the seventh executive discussion to discuss the police department since February.
Grant has been chief since 2017 and worked at the Lancaster Police Department for 22 years.
During an executive meeting last month, members voted to discuss the police chief’s performance then went into executive session. People voiced their concerns over the chief’s hiring decisions.
On the other side, people who wanted to keep the chief advocated for all the good he’s done for the community.
WBTV reached out to city administrator Steven “Flip” Hutfles to find out any information on what action was taken in April. Hutfles didn’t immediately respond but provided a statement.
“Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant has been placed on paid administrative leave until further notice. Under the Police Department operating chain of command Patrol Captain Phillip Hall is the officer-in-charge. As is standard procedure for the City of Lancaster in such employee matters the City will not be releasing any additional details at this time,” Hutfles said.
A petition fighting for the chief was started.
We’re reaching out and working to receive more information.
