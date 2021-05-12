‘It’s just been ridiculous.’ Drivers caught in middle of traffic as others head to fuel up

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people are still heading to the pumps in search of gas - all this after concerns of the ongoing gas shortage.
While many stations have run dry, drivers are rushing to other ones causing traffic jams and frustrations for others who are just trying to make it from point A to point B.
Dozens of people waited in line at the Costco off Tyvola Road in South Charlotte on Wednesday, where different workers helped drivers navigate to the pumps.
In Pineville, multiple lines of cars flooded into parking lots, and some even backed up busy traffic lanes for people who weren’t even going to the gas station.
Mary Bergen was on her way to work Wednesday afternoon when she got stuck in midday traffic by the Exxon on McMullen Creek Parkway and Johnston Road.
“There’s been a lot of pile-ups and a lot of traffic to get to gas stations all across the city especially by my neighborhood where I live which is in this area. It’s just been ridiculous,” Bergen said.
Jennifer Bone and her 3-year-old daughter also got stuck behind lines of cars as they ran errands Wednesday.
“The traffic is really bad especially at the intersections where gas stations are on the corner. I had to sit at the stoplight trying to get around the line just to turn right onto the next road,” Bone said.
Bergen said her commute time has nearly doubled in the last two days as more and more people try to get gas.
“Usually ten minutes, yesterday and today about 15 to 20 minutes,” Bergen said.
Bone’s tank also got low while she was driving around so she got lunch as she and her daughter waited in the busy line at the Exxon on Pineville-Matthews Road.
“We actually got lunch just because we were out, we weren’t going out to get lunch but I thought I’d get gas while we were out. I got lunch, my three-year-old is in the back seat and she’s got McDonald’s and we’d just thought we’d sit in line and eat our lunch while we’re waiting,” Bone said.
Bone is also encouraging people who are getting gas, to only get what they need and be a good neighbor.
“Fill up what you need, don’t be greedy because everybody needs gas and if we all just took a little bit instead of all of it then more people could get gas.”
Pineville Police and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said they are not doing traffic control at this time because they haven’t gotten any calls for service or complaints of traffic building up.
Pineville Police say they are keeping an eye on Park Road especially near Atrium Health Pineville. Police are working with Atrium Pineville security to make sure people aren’t blocking the hospital entrance or exit.
