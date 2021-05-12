Habitual felon will spend at least 8 years in prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Jason Emmanuel Roebuck of Salisbury was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and his status as a habitual felon, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.
Following the jury’s verdicts, Judge William A. Wood sentenced Roebuck to a minimum of 101 months (8.41 years) to a maximum of 134 months (11.16 years) in prison.
On April 11, 2018, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Mocksville Road to assist Probation and Parole officers who were conducting a search of a residence. The Probation and Parole officers located a Titan .25 automatic pistol and drug paraphernalia on Roebuck.
Roebuck had previously been convicted of three separate offenses of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, among other convictions, including felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Roebuck had previously been notified through Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a collaborative effort among local, state, and federal law enforcement and community partners to create strategies to reduce illegal gun, gang, and violent crimes.
District Attorney Cook stated that she appreciated the efforts of Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Greene, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, along with Probation/Parole officers in holding Roebuck accountable for his criminal conduct.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.