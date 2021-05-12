Frost Advisory? Here’s who needs to protect the plants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It will get warmer. We just aren’t there quite yet.
- Frost Advisory for Avery Co until Thursday at 8am
- Rain moves out
- Warm-up starts tomorrow
Today has been a cool one. Highs struggled in the low 50s all day. Tonight will be chilly but most of us will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s. If you’re in Avery County, you have a Frost Advisory. Your temperature will be in the mid 30s tomorrow morning.
Thursday will be a better day overall. Highs will return to the upper 60s and rain chances aren’t better than 20%. Friday will be about the same, with highs in the low 70s.
Ready for the weekend? The weather looks nice! Rain chances will be around zero on Saturday and only 20% on Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s both days.
Next week, we will be warm. Highs will be close to 80° again. The best chance will be 30% on Tuesday.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.