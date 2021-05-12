Gas supply spotty in N.C. foothills

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The art of tracking down gas stations with fuel to sell was back in vogue on Wednesday in the Foothills.
Many stations that had bagged up their pumps on Tuesday reopened Wednesday morning after fresh shipments of gasoline and diesel arrived.
In Morganton, people showed up almost as soon as the bags came off at the Quality Gas station said the manager on duty.
Steve Fisk was glad new supplies came in. His car was telling him that the tank was nearly empty.
“It said 10 to 12 more miles,” he said.
Fisk had been looking for gas since he left Asheville an hour before. He pulled off the interstate one more time to look and came across the Quality Gas station.
“I just thank the Lord,” he said.
Other gas stations along Interstate 40 that closed on Tuesday remained shut down on Wednesday.
Folks who work at those stores said they had no idea when the next shipment of fuel would come in.
It’s not just gasoline. Diesel is in short supply in places as well.
At the Pilot Station in Catawba County, tractor-trailers lined up on Rock Barn Road for a chance to fill up.
Truckers said they hope the matter gets resolved soon.
