FIRST ALERT: Wet and cold today, better weather ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the First Alert in place for many days in advance, today’s wet and unseasonably cold weather should not catch anyone off-guard.
Plan on rain – mostly on the light side – through the midday hours before tapering off later in the afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the chilly 50s all day long, about 35° colder than normal.
- Wet and cold today – more like February
- Drier weather returns on Thursday
- Warmer weather for the weekend
Drier conditions will return tonight and clouds should break allowing most neighborhoods to dip into the 40s
Rain chances will taper back Thursday and Friday and temperatures will gradually warm back up. Thursday will bring highs in the upper 60s to near 70° before warming further into the lower 70s on Friday.
The weekend looks nice overall, with mid 70s for Saturday followed by mid to upper 70s on Sunday with low rain chances both days.
Rain chances will start to ramp back up again on Monday and a few showers now look likely on Tuesday with highs holding near 80° both days.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
