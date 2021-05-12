FIRST ALERT: Steady showers fade but colder air endures through Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The First Alert weather team continues to track widespread showers moving from west to east across the WBTV viewing area today.
Here are the main things to know:
- Steady showers fade Wednesday afternoon
- Bone-chilling air sends temperatures into the 30s, 40s tonight
- Warmer, drier pattern returns Thursday and persists through the weekend
Showers will wane through the afternoon only leaving behind overcast skies that will hold on through the evening hours. Temperatures will hold in the chilly 50s all day long, about 35° colder than normal.
Drier conditions will return tonight, and clouds should break allowing most neighborhoods to dip into the 40s.
Rain chances will taper back Thursday and Friday and temperatures will gradually warm back up. Thursday will bring highs in the upper 60s to near 70° before warming further into the lower 70s on Friday.
The weekend looks nice overall, with mid 70s for Saturday followed by mid to upper 70s on Sunday with low rain chances both days.
Rain chances will start to ramp back up again on Monday and a few showers now look likely on Tuesday with highs holding near 80° both days.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go by downloading the free WBTV First Alert Weather app.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.