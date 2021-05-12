Colonial Pipeline initiates restart of operations after cyberattack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Colonial Pipeline has begun steps to get gasoline flowing again.
The Colonial Pipeline said it initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday, around 5 p.m.
The pipeline said following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.
Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period.
Colonial said it will “move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”
“As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety,” Colonial said in a statement. “As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements.”
Colonial will continue to provide updates as restart efforts progress.
Since Monday night, cars have flocked to the gas pumps in fear of the gasoline shortage that has struck the southeastern part of the country.
Gas stations across the Carolinas, especially in the Charlotte metro area, have had to put “no gas” signs out on their pumps.
Those that still had gasoline, cars were lined up waiting to get some.
The Colonial Pipeline disruption was due to a cyberattack.
