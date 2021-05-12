CMPD says ‘gas crisis’ won’t impact police operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many scramble for fuel amid the attack on the Colonial Pipeline, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police is assuring the community that police operations will not be impacted by the gas shortage.
According to Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan, 71% percent of gas stations are out of fuel in the Charlotte metro area. That was as of Wednesday morning.
CMPD called the situation a “gas crisis” but said the public can tap a reserve if necessary. The reserve is for public safety.
“This is not going to impact the police department operations at all.” CMPD Capt. Brad Koch said.
Police are asking residents to do the following as the community grapples with the fuel shortage:
- Limit non-essential travel
- Check on your neighbors
- Do not hoard fuel
“We are going to get through this,” Koch said.
Koch compared the fuel purchasing to the start of the pandemic when people bought toilet paper and hand sanitizer in excess. “We are going to get through this fuel crisis … Similar to when we have severe weather and we lose a lot of bread and milk at stores.”
The national average price for a gallon of gasoline reached above $3 for the first time since 2016 Wednesday, according to the AAA auto club.
So, when is it going to get back to normal?
Colonial Pipeline says they should be back up and running in a matter of days, but that doesn’t mean things will snap back to normal.
Until then, experts, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, are asking people not to rush to the pump.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency allowing for fuel transportation waivers in the wake of the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline.
In response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Cooper signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina and temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state.
