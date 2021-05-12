‘Chaotic’: Gas station managers can’t keep up with demand for gasoline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for gas has been stressful for many across metro Charlotte, but gas station managers say this has been chaotic for them as well
They are trying to keep customers happy while making sure everyone has the chance to get gas.
“We have some gas. First come, first serve,” said Joseph Belay, who manages Walker’s Express in west Charlotte.
Belay said the phones have been ringing off the hook and the store has been busier than ever.
That’s because so many are desperate for gas right now.
Belay has managed the store since 2006 but says it’s been a long time since he’s seen a gas craze like this.
“The last 24 hours have been chaotic. We have a limited supply and want to make sure everyone has their fair share,” he said.
So chaotic in fact, that they were shut down for hours on Tuesday.
Belay said so many people were trying to get gas at the same time, it broke their pump system.
Things were fixed by Wednesday morning but now there’s a 10 gallon limit on how much gas you can get.
“We want to make sure we have a fair distribution,” Belay said. “It’s not just about making money. We want to make sure everyone gets something so people can go to work or bring family to the hospital or whatever they need,” he said.
Belay hopes things are fixed quickly.
He says he’s not sure when to expect another shipment of gasoline.
