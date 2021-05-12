$800,000 cash seized, two Concord men charged in video gambling investigation by Rowan Sheriff

To date, four individuals have been arrested in this investigation and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office currently has outstanding warrants for Ektaben Yogeshkumar Patel , a clerk at D D Xpress Discount Mart; Yunikka Yvette Price , a clerk at 2143-C Statesville Boulevard, Dennis Lamont Davis, Jr. , a security guard at Gold Fish, 2143-C Statesville Boulevard; Deaizha Keshira Phillips , a clerk at Gold Fish, 3371 Old Mocksville Road; Tasha R. Crisco , a clerk at Gold Fish, 3371 Old Mocksville Road; and Dakota Hunter McKinnon , a security guard at Gold Fish, 2143-C Statesville Boulevard. The security guards are charged with firearm registration permit violations, while the clerks are charged with felony and misdemeanor gambling violations.