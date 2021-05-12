$800,000 cash seized, two Concord men charged in video gambling investigation by Rowan Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On May 5, 2021, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) obtained arrest warrants for Dharminkumar Ramsehbahi Patel, age 30, and Darshitkumar Yogeshbhai Patel, age 35, both residents of Concord, on charges related to illegal gambling businesses, some operating under the guise of legal arcades.
A news release from Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten says that on March 22, 2021, the RCSO raided the Gold Fish arcade, 2143-C Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury, the Gold Fish at 3371 Old Mocksville Road, and the D D Xpress Discount Mart, 3381 Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.
Additionally, the RCSO and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at the two defendant’s residences in Concord, North Carolina. Seized from the various locations were over 100 gambling machines and over $800,000 in cash. Evidence showed that the defendants were connected to these and numerous illegal gambling locations in the Piedmont of North Carolina.
The money was forfeited through the United States Department of Homeland Security.
A search of the North Carolina Secretary of State corporation’s database shows that the Patel’s are managers of Gold Fish, LLC.
The defendants were charged with three misdemeanor charges: slot machine or device defined, gambling, and operate/possess slot machine. They were also charged with two felonies: operate a video gaming machine and certain game promotions unlawful.
In addition to the gambling related charges, both defendants were charged with four counts of misdemeanor Firearm Registration Permit violations for allowing security guards to perform private protective services duties while carrying a firearm in the performance of those duties, without being licensed by the North Carolina Private Protective Services Board.
The defendants surrendered in Orange County, North Carolina, on May 6, 2021, and received written promises to appear.
To date, four individuals have been arrested in this investigation and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office currently has outstanding warrants for Ektaben Yogeshkumar Patel, a clerk at D D Xpress Discount Mart; Yunikka Yvette Price, a clerk at 2143-C Statesville Boulevard, Dennis Lamont Davis, Jr., a security guard at Gold Fish, 2143-C Statesville Boulevard; Deaizha Keshira Phillips, a clerk at Gold Fish, 3371 Old Mocksville Road; Tasha R. Crisco, a clerk at Gold Fish, 3371 Old Mocksville Road; and Dakota Hunter McKinnon, a security guard at Gold Fish, 2143-C Statesville Boulevard. The security guards are charged with firearm registration permit violations, while the clerks are charged with felony and misdemeanor gambling violations.
“The RCSO is aware of other gambling locations operating in Rowan County in violation of state law,” said Chief Deputy David Ramsey. “Enforcement action will be taken against these illegal businesses.”
