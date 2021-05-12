Carolina Panthers 2021 schedule released, includes Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The Carolina Panthers will open their 2021 season at home against the New York Jets and finish it on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But the game everyone really wants to know about happens on Nov. 7.
That’s when Cam Newton and the New England Patriots visit the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. It will be the first time former Panthers quarterback has played at Bank of America Stadium since Sept. 12, 2019, when a Lisfranc injury in his foot prematurely ended his season.
It was also the last time we saw Newton in a Panthers jersey; he was released after the season.
The Panthers released their schedule Wednesday night, along with the NFL’s other 31 teams. Teams will play 17 regular-games and three preseason games this year after the NFL owners voted to expand the regular season in March.
Here’s how the Panthers’ schedule looks:
PANTHERS 2021 SCHEDULE
Regular season
Week 1 (Sept. 12) - vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 2 (Sept. 19) - vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 3 (Sept. 23) - at Houston Texans, 8:40 p.m.,
Week 4 (Oct. 3) - at Dallas Cowboys
Week 5 (Oct. 10) - vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 6 (Oct. 17) - vs. Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 7 (Oct. 24) - at New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 8 (Oct. 31) - at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 9 (Nov. 7) - vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 10 (Nov. 14) - vs. Arizona, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 11 (Nov. 21) - vs. Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 12 (Nov. 28) - at Miami, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 13 (Dec. 5) - Bye
Week 14 (Dec. 12) - vs. Atlanta
Week 15 (Dec. 19) - at Buffalo Bills
Week 16 (Dec. 26) - vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 17 (Jan. 2) - at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 18 (Jan. 9) - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., FOX
