Woman shot and killed in Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Rock Hill late Monday night, police say.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Hagins Street near Moore Street. Officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot in the head. EMS took the woman to PMC, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. The woman’s name has not been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 803-329-7293.
