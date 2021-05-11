VIDEO: Hop-out purse-snatching incident caught on camera in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV - Someone hopped out of a vehicle in a Sam’s Club parking lot, snatched a woman’s purse and drove away in Matthews, police say.
Matthews Police officers were dispatched to a robbery call from Sam’s Club on Windsor Square Drive on Monday around 4 p.m.
When they arrived, the victim said as she was walking through the parking lot to her car, a man got out of the passenger side of a car that had just pulled up beside her and snatched her purse before getting back into the car and leaving.
The victim was unable to see the driver of this car but described the passenger as a black male, between 30-40 years old, approximately 5′8″ tall, wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt, with facial hair and a medium build.
Officials have asked that you please take a moment to watch the below video and review the picture to see if you can provide any information in this case.
If anyone has any information, please contact detectives at 704-841-6706. There were no injuries reported from this incident.
