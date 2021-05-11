A Tennessee flag is flying above the N.C. capitol building - here’s why

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Tennessee has not conquered the state of North Carolina. If that sentence makes no sense to you, let’s explain what happened Tuesday.
A Tennessee state flag could be seen flying proudly over the North Carolina capitol building in Raleigh on Tuesday - but why is that?
It has absolutely nothing to do with politics - but more to do with Hollywood.
According to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, a movie titled “Evolution of Nate Gibson” is filming at the Capitol Monday-Wednesday this week.
The production was granted permission by DOA to fly the Tennessee state flag above the building (in place of the North Carolina flag) during the filming process.
Filming for “The Evolution of Nate Gibson” was scheduled for May 13 and 14 in Charlotte and surrounding areas.
Inspired by a true story, the film follows a young man with a bright future who suffers a near-fatal accident after an innocent time with friends at the lake. As he grapples with his new normal, he must learn how to overcome adversity with the help of his family and an unlikely friend.
