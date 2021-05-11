Sheriff allowing family of Andrew Brown, Jr. to see body cam video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten says the family of Andrew Brown, Jr. will view the body camera video of his shooting this afternoon.
This after a judge finally issued his written order, which gives the sheriff 10 days to show the video and now limits the amount of video they can actually see.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels, along with the Brown family, will hold a news conference after the 3:00 p.m. viewing at the courtyard in front of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown was shot and killed on April 21st as Pasquotank County deputies were serving a search warrant on his Perry Street home in Elizabeth City.
At a hearing last Tuesday, Pitt County Judge Jeff Foster okayed the family and one attorney viewing video from four body cameras and one dash camera within 10 days. That 10-day period would have been up by Saturday.
But the judge didn’t enter his order until 5:00 p.m. Thursday which means the sheriff’s office has until May 16th to show the video.
While there are nearly two hours of video, the judge’s order now limits the family to just seeing 18 minutes and 41 seconds. “The portions of the videos withheld are found to not contain images of the deceased, and thus are not appropriate for disclosure at this time,” Judge Foster wrote.
However, Daniels hopes it’ll provide clarity for the family.
“You got to keep in mind … family members have seen a portion of this video already so they already know what’s on the video,” Daniels said. “It’s just different angles for a longer period of time as opposed to 20 seconds … we’re just looking for more clarity and transparency on what led up to it.”
There have been calls for the video to be made public. Judge Foster said he would consider releasing a copy to the family after a 30-day delay to allow the SBI to complete its investigation into the shooting.
Last Thursday, Pasquotank County commissioners unanimously voted to call on state lawmakers to change the controversial law, allowing law enforcement agencies to release the video themselves without a court order.
