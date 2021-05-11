S.C. attorney general puts price gouging statute in effect due to pipeline disruption

(D) When notice of an abnormal disruption of the market is given, it is unlawful and a violation of this article for a person or his agent or employee to: (1) rent or sell or offer to rent or sell a commodity at an unconscionable price in any area of this State where there is an abnormal disruption in the market; or (2) impose unconscionable prices for the rental or lease of a dwelling unit, including a motel or hotel unit, or other temporary lodging, or self-storage facility in any area of this State where there is an abnormal disruption in the market. (E) When notice of an abnormal disruption of the market is given, the prohibitions in this section are in effect for fifteen days unless notice of an abnormal disruption in the market is earlier retracted or renewed.