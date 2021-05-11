Rowan EDC launches new jobs portal

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan EDC: The Rowan-Salisbury Economic Development Commission has launched a new Work in Rowan job portal, connecting residents to companies in and around Rowan County.
”It was important for us to create a one-stop shop connecting our community’s workforce to our employers,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we know there are still qualified workers in search of employment. At the same time, area businesses are starting to ramp back up and are in a hiring surge. We’re hopeful that this portal will connect these groups and bring gainful employment to more Rowan County residents.”
In the portal, job seekers can search by job title, employer name, job category or location. The portal updates with new positions automatically. More than 2,000 new openings have been posted in the last month.
Rowan EDC partnered with JobsEQ on the creation of the portal. JobsEQ pulls and compiles job openings from other job sites, as well as from individual company websites.
The Work in Rowan portal is sponsored by Johnson Concrete Products and Salisbury-Rowan Community Foundation through the Forward Rowan campaign.
