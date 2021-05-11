Mint Hill student wins NC, needs your help to take overall Google competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a tournament that provides life-changing opportunities and one Mint Hill student is another step closer to taking the overall grand prize.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg 8th grade student Maria Miller was recently named one of just five National Finalists, winning big in the North Carolina division of the annual national Doodle for Google contest.
Doodle for Google is a competition where students from across the country submit their artwork to be considered to win regionally in order to compete with other finalists to claim overall victory. You can vote right now to help Maria advance to National Finalist.
National Finalists win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and fun “Googley” swag.
The National Winner takes home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school also receives a $50,000 technology package.
Students who enter their work are judged based off three major criteria: artistic skill, creativity and contest theme communication.
This year’s theme? “I am strong because...”
“I am strong because my family loves and supports me,” said Maria. “Especially in these hard times with the pandemic, people need all the love and support they can get to keep strong and push through the tough times.”
To give you a better of just how big the event is, there are 54 state and territory winners, five national finalists, and one ultimate winner.
You can vote for Maria until this Friday, May 17, 2021 by visiting the competition’s site.
Congrats, Maria!
