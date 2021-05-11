Man accused of exposing himself to childcare workers at Morganton church

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after investigators say he exposed himself to workers at a church in Morganton, and they say it’s not the first time he’s faced similar charges.
The investigation began on May 5, when the Burke County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a man exposing himself to two female childcare workers at Morganton First Church of God on Summer’s Road.
Detectives say they named 22-year-old Tristan Douglas Coffey as a suspect because of the vehicle he was driving - a silver Hyundai car with damage to the front driver side door.
After the investigation, those detectives issued felony indecent exposure charges against Coffey.
On May 7, officials say Coffey turned himself in to the Caldwell County Jail on four unserved misdemeanor indecent exposure charges and was issued a $20,000 bond.
Investigators say Coffey has been charged with over ten misdemeanor indecent exposure charges since 2019. Burke County detectives are also investigating Coffey for other possible indecent exposure cases in Burke and surrounding counties.
Anyone with further information should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-764-9504.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.