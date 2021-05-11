Long lines in Charlotte as gas supply squeezed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline is causing a ripple effect on drivers in the Queen City.
There were long lines, or worse, no gas at many service stations in the area.
According to Gas Buddy, 35 percent of gasoline stations have run dry in the Charlotte metro area.
So, when is it going to get back to normal?
Colonial Pipeline says they should be back up and running in a matter of days, but that doesn’t mean things will snap back to normal.
Until then, experts, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, are asking people not to rush to the pump.
“If they didn’t have none right here, I’d have to call AAA,” driver Harold Acker said. “At the gas station so that would have been crazy. AAA, where you at? I’m at the gas station.”
Acker can joke about it now.
After hitting several service stations in the area, he finally found one with some gas.
“I just got me a good $30 worth and I’m good. I was about to run out,” Acker said.
Acker said there is a trick to it.
That just because there’s a bag on the pump doesn’t mean there’s no fuel in the tank.
“I just inserted my card and it pumped my gas,” Acker said. “Because it still has some in the tank. But inside they won’t sell you any because it’s so low I guess.”
“I have to get some soon. This won’t last me another day, really,” said driver Breeana Herron.
Herron is in a little more of a dire predicament.
“This is the third gas station I’ve been to,” she said. “The first two the line was out of the drive-through, or driveway. And the third one, this one is out of gas.”
Lines at the pump started piling up as the supply chain became squeezed.
A video from Sky 3 shows had bad it got at some stations.
However, drivers would rather deal with the lines, than empty tanks.
It’s actually kinda sad. This is what everyone lives off of - going to work and school.
Ricky Kelly said it is looking pretty bleak out there.
“It’s looking really rough. It’s looking pretty bad out here,” Kelly said.
Steve Berzon is frustrated with how we got here in the first place.
“We have all the security experts in the world in the United States and we can’t stop a hack,” Berzon said.
Acker said despite it all, you have to have the perseverance to get through it.
“So you just gotta try. I did and it worked and it paid off and I’m proud,” Acker said.
Several managers at these gas stations tell WBTV if you’re on the hunt for gas, try going at off hours like at night. But again -- experts say there isn’t a shortage.
The long lines and empty tanks are because people are rushing to gas stations and hoarding gasoline.
So unless it’s a dire need -- don’t come to just top off.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.