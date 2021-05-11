Iredell-Statesville Schools to keep mask mandate until end of year despite push from upset parents

“Iredell-Statesville Schools are proud to be back in school five days a week for grades K-12. We have worked hard to get students back onto our campuses. We have learned over the last 14 months that solid leadership and a clear COVID safety protocol have been the key to our ability to stay in school. Quarantine rules as it relates to six feet of social distancing have been difficult to manage, and we’ve had to quarantine hundreds of students over the last months. However, we are happy to report that, although we have had COVID in our community, we are not spreading COVID in our schools.