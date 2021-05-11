Amber Alert issued after two infants taken during shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an Amber Alert after two infants were taken during a shooting in Savannah.
According to the Amber Alert, Lorenzo and Matteo Rodgers were abducted on Tuesday morning on the 1500 block of East 36th Street.
The Savannah Police Department states a Black female, possibly named Kathleen, may have the two boys.
The suspect and children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and are believed to be in extreme danger.
The Savannah Police Department found a female victim with gunshot wounds at the shooting scene on 36th Street. She was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.