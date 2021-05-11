Four new names added to Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The names of four sex offenders were recently added to the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list, and one of them has already been arrested.
On Monday deputies arrested Deangelo Miller, 48, for failing to register as a sex offender. Miller was arrested in the 6700 block of Statesville Blvd.
David Alan Full, 56, is wanted on a charge of failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender. He’s white, 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. His last known address is Spencer.
David Lee Gillespie, 56, is wanted on a charge of failing to report a change of address as a registered sex offender. He’s white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. His last known address is Salisbury.
Dimetri Martese Stother, 24, is wanted on a registered sex offender violation. He’s black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. His last known address is in Salisbury.
Anyone with information on any of these suspects or anyone on the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List can contact Maj. C. Moose (704) 216-8687 or Rowan Salisbury Crime Stoppers 1 866-639-5245.
The full list can be seen here: https://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx
