FIRST ALERT: Prepare for a messy, cool Wednesday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for Wednesday as cool temperatures and widespread rain blanket the area, starting tomorrow morning.
Here are the main things we’re watching:
- Lots of clouds and much cooler today
- First Alert: Rain and chilly temps midweek
- Dry and warmer weather for the weekend
Remember to download our free First Alert Weather app for real-time information specific to your area.
Expect highs in the lower 70s today as northeasterly breezes filter into the area. Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy through the evening as our next rainmaker moves into the WBTV viewing area.
Rain may break out late tonight in western sections, but most of the night should stay dry with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Drastically cooler temperatures and more rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, with most neighborhoods not getting much out of the chilly 50s.
The rain does not look terribly heavy, and the risk of severe weather is low, but plan on rain for the morning commute before tapering down after lunchtime.
Rain chances will fall Thursday and Friday and temperatures will gradually warm back up. Thursday will bring highs in the upper 60s to near 70° before warming further into the lower 70s on Friday.
The weekend looks nice overall, with mid 70s for Saturday followed by upper 70s on Sunday with low rain chances both days.
Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.