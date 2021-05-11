First Alert for an ugly Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for cool and wet Wednesday.
This is what we are tracking:
- Showers as early as Wednesday morning
- Temperatures running more than 20° below average
- Improvement by week’s end
We are tracking a system to our south, which will bring showers to the WBTV viewing area early on Wednesday morning.
Showers will be possible at any time but the best chance will be the first half of the day.
Highs will also be notable.
We will be running well below average and highs will only reach the mid-50s. The good news is that it will only last for one day.
By Thursday and Friday, we will see the rain moving along.
Temperatures will start to rebound but it won’t be a complete come-back. We will get back to the low 70s.
The weekend looks good.
Highs will be in the mid-70s Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday. Rain chances are close to zero.
Next week will take us right back to the low 80s.
There is a 30 percent chance for showers on Tuesday.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
